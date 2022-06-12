Barclays Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $61.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

