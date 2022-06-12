Barclays Trims Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Target Price to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.47.

NYSE YUM opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 56,478 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

