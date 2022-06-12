Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$8.25 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.94.

BTE stock opened at C$8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.38. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

