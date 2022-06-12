BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $169.89

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.89 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 172.80 ($2.17). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.15), with a volume of 649,497 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

