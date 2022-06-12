BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $169.89

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.89 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 172.80 ($2.17). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.15), with a volume of 649,497 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.27.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)
