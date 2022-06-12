BDO Unibank, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 3,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $27.88.
