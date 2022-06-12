Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00033282 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00166088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

