Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,980 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 567,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,572 over the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.