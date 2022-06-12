Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,613 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

