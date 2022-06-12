Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 3,271 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 18.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,829,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $60,640,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $167.91.

