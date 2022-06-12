Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.