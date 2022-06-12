Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $86.34.
