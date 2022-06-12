Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $172.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.23 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

