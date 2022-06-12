Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,315 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.