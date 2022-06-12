Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of DZS worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DZS by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.