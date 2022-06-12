Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

