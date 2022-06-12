Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $131.36 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

