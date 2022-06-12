Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,365,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.86.

Shares of ACN opened at $286.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $334.90. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.