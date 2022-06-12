Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.47. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

