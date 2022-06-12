Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.