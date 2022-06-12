Berry Data Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $247,253.31 and approximately $10,469.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00331995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00427946 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

