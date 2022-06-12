Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.80 ($44.95) and last traded at €41.90 ($45.05). Approximately 1,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.55 ($46.83).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.01. The company has a market cap of $437.32 million and a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

