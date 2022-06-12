Betterment LLC Acquires 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

