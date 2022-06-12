Betterment LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $48,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $228.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

