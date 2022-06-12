Betterment LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

