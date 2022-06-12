Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 142,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.44.

