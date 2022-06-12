Betterment LLC Has $21.26 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.