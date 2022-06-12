Betterment LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $165,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.