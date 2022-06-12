Betterment LLC Purchases 11,968 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $40.11 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.