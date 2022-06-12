Betterment LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

SCHH opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

