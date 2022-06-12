Betterment LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $424,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,700,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,770,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,442,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

