BidiPass Price Up 1.1% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $102,924.74 and approximately $18.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

