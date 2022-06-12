Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

BIR traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,169. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,000. Insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,000 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

