Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0078493.

BIREF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

