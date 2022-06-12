BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $44,427.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00294061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00065712 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,262,869,533 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.