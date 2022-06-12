BitGreen Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00067075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001202 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00183550 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.