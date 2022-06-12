BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BCAT stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000.

