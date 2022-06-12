BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.32 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

