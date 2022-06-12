BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

