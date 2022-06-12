BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $14.46.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
