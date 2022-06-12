BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.