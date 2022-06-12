BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.