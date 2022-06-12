BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MUC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.