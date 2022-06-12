BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
