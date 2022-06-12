BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

