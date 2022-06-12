BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

