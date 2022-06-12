BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

