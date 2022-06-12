BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.

BNY stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

