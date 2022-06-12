BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.
BNY stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
