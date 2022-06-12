Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. 331,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,613. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth $1,078,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.