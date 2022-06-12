BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.