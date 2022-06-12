Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
BGB opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
