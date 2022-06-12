Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

BGB opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 204,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 260.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

