Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,097. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.