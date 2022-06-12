Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

