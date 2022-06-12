Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $128.13 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $161.98.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

